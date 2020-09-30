PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Health Authority reported 220 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 in the state on Wednesday.
OHA also reported that four more people have died from the coronavirus, bringing the state's death toll to 559.
The deaths reported on Wednesday were a 69-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on Sept. 15 and died on Sept. 24 at a hospital; an 85-year-old woman in Wasco County who tested positive on Sept. 18 and died on Sunday at her home; an 86-year-old woman in Marion County who died on Aug. 25 at her home; and a 61-year-old man in Jackson County who tested positive on Sept. 21 and died on Monday at a hospital.
The 69-year-old Clackamas County man and the 61-year-old Jackson County man both had underlying conditions. OHA said the presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed for the 85-year-old Wasco County woman.
The death certificate for the Marion County woman listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a "cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death," according to OHA.
The 220 new cases reported on Wednesday were in the following counties:
- Baker: 3
- Benton: 4
- Clackamas: 17
- Clatsop: 3
- Columbia: 2
- Coos: 2
- Deschutes: 14
- Douglas: 4
- Jackson: 19
- Josephine: 1
- Lake: 1
- Lane: 29
- Linn: 7
- Malheur: 8
- Marion: 35
- Morrow: 4
- Multnomah: 20
- Umatilla: 6
- Wallowa: 1
- Washington: 35
- Yamhill: 5
OHA says the total number of cases in the state now totals 33,509.
Starting Wednesday, OHA will begin reporting all COVID-19 cases in schools that offer any form of in-person instruction. The report will be found in OHA's Weekly Report and on an Oregon Department of Education webpage.
More information is available at www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus.
OHA needs to be shut down for fear mongering and spreading falsehoods.
'Oregon Health Authority reports 4 new COVID-19 deaths, 220 additional cases' Funny. The closer it gets to November, the more these 'Covid-19' cases suddenly and inexplicably start spiking.
