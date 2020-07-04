PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority reported on Saturday, four additional deaths in Oregon due to COVID-19, raising the state’s death toll to 213.
Oregon’s 210th COVID-19 death is 93-year-old man in Umatilla County who tested positive on June 27 and died on July 1, in his residence. He had underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s 211th COVID-19 death is a 74-year-old man in Umatilla County who tested positive on June 21 and died on June 26, at Good Shepherd Medical Center. He had underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s 212th COVID-19 death is a 94-year-old woman in Clackamas County who tested positive on June 16 and died on June 29, in her residence. She had underlying medical conditions.
Oregon’s 213th COVID-19 death is an 86-year-old woman in Lincoln County who tested positive on June 29. Her date and place of death, and underlying medical conditions are being confirmed.
The OHA also reported 303 new confirmed and presumptive cases of the coronavirus on Saturday, bringing the state total to 9,930. The new cases were reported in the following counties:
- Baker: 1
- Benton: 2
- Clackamas: 26
- Clatsop: 2
- Columbia: 2
- Dechutes: 11
- Douglas: 1
- Gilliam: 1
- Jackson: 7
- Jefferson: 1
- Josephine: 8
- Klamath: 5
- Lake: 1
- Lane: 12
- Lincoln: 1
- Linn: 1
- Malheur: 31
- Marion: 18
- Morrow: 11
- Multnomah: 58
- Polk: 3
- Tillamook: 1
- Umatilla: 49
- Wasco: 4
- Washington: 46
More information is available at www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus, including a weekly report from OHA. The weekly report includes the number of recovered cases by county.
Very difficult to believe the Oregon Health Authority with incomplete statistics. They imply 9,930 people are on death’s door plus the OHA is in Kate’s back pocket.
Who is doing the counting? If any old person dies is that considered the virus fault?
I am really skeptical of the numbers! They just want this virus to continue it seems!
