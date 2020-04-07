PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority has confirmed four additional deaths due to COVID-19 in Oregon, raising the state’s death toll to 33.
The health department on Tuesday morning also reported 49 new cases of the virus, bumping the state’s total number of cases to 1,181.
The new reported cases are in the following counties, according to OHA:
- Clackamas: 7
- Clatsop: 1
- Descutes: 4
- Klamath: 1
- Lane: 1
- Linn: 1
- Marion: 6
- Multnomah: 15
- Polk: 2
- Washington: 11
All four deaths involved patients with underlying health conditions, according to heath officials.
Oregon’s 30th COVID-19 death involved an 83-year-old woman in Marion County. She tested positive on March 28 and died on Sunday at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center, according to OHA.
The state’s 31st COVID-19 death involved a 98-year-old woman who also lived in Marion County; she tested positive on April 1 and died on Sunday at her home.
The state’s 32nd COVID-19 death involved a 71-year-old woman who also lived in Marion County; She tested positive on March 30 and died on April 2 at her home.
Oregon’s 33rd death involved a 91-year-old woman in Washington County who had tested positive on March 27; she died on Monday at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.
