PORTLAND, OR (KPTV)- The Oregon Health Authority reported four new deaths and 51 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.
The total number of deaths in Oregon from the virus is now 48, according to the OHA.
The deaths reported on Friday were 74-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on March 24 and died on April 4 at home; a 81-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on March 30 and died on April 5 at his home; a 69-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on April 2 and died on April 9at home; and a 83-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on April 3 and died on April 7 at Providence Portland Medical Center.
All four of the men had underlying medical conditions, according to the OHA.
The 51 new diagnosed COVID-19 cases reported on Friday by the OHA were in the following counties:
- Clackamas: 7
- Clatsop: 1
- Deschutes: 1
- Hood River: 1
- Josephine: 1
- Klamath: 4
- Lane: 1
- Marion: 11
- Multnomah: 15
- Washington: 9
The OHA said it previously reported Yamhill County case was reclassified based on a revised laboratory result that reduced the statewide case count by one.
There have been 1,371 positive COVID-19 tests statewide, as of Friday, along with 25,853 negative results, according to the OHA.
