PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Health Authority reported four new deaths and 55 more cases of COVID-19 in the state on Wednesday.
The total number of deaths in Oregon from the coronavirus is now at 134, according to OHA.
The deaths reported Wednesday were a 91-year-old man in Polk County who tested positive on May 2 and died May 8 at a hospital; a 100-year-old woman in Polk County who tested positive on May 2 and died Monday at her home; a 90-year-old woman in Polk County who tested positive on May 1 and died on Tuesday at a hospital; and a 91-year-old in Washington County who tested positive on Monday and died Tuesday at a hospital.
OHA said all patients had underlying medical conditions
The 55 new positive cases and four presumptive cases reported Wednesday were in the following counties:
- Clatsop: 3
- Columbia: 1
- Coos: 1
- Hood River: 1
- Linn: 1
- Malheur:1
- Marion: 23
- Multnomah: 13
- Polk: 1
- Umatilla: 1
- Washington: 13
OHA said a presumptive case originally reported in Deschutes County was later determined not to be a case.
According to OHA, there have been 3,338 positive COVID-19 tests statewide, along with 80,571 negative results.
More information is available at www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus, including a weekly report from OHA. The weekly report includes the number of recovered cases by county.
(2) comments
134 people out of 4 million in this state, and most who died at old and would have died soon anyway. And for this, we're destroying thousands of businesses and hundreds of thousands of peoples' lives? Yeah, that's just brilliant..Kate. Look pull your head out and open the state back up. It's absurd, asinine, and completely insane to believe it's prudent to lock everyone and everything down until there's a vaccine. Grow up already.
'Oregon Health Authority reports 4 new COVID-19 deaths, 55 additional cases'
So it wasn't covid-19 because 'all patients had underlying medical conditions'? and if they did not have underlying medical conditions, what then?
