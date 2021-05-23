PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority reported 334 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 in the state on Sunday, along with four new deaths linked to the virus.
The state’s death toll is now at 2,622, according to the OHA.
The new deaths reported on Sunday were:
- A 51-year-old man from Clackamas County who tested positive on May 20 and died on May 21 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- A 66-year-old woman from Clackamas County who tested positive on May 5 and died on May 22 at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- A 67-year-old woman from Linn County who tested positive on May 1 and died on May 21. She had underlying conditions. Place of death is being confirmed.
- A 58-year-old woman from Douglas County who tested positive on March 2 and died on May 21 at Mercy Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
With the new cases, there have now been 198,689 confirmed and presumptive cases of the coronavirus in Oregon since the start of the pandemic. There have been more than 4.7 million negative tests in the state.
The new cases reported on Sunday were in the following counties:
Benton (4), Clackamas (26), Columbia (2), Coos (3), Crook (5), Deschutes (43), Douglas (10), Jackson (7), Jefferson (7), Josephine (5), Klamath (7), Lane (28), Linn (21), Marion (51), Morrow (1), Multnomah (67), Polk (4), Tillamook (1), Wasco (1), Washington (35), and Yamhill (6).
On Sunday, there were 248 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon, according to OHA, down 10 patients from the previous day. Of those, 71 were in ICU beds, three less than Saturday.
Oregon has now administered a total of 3,765,116 million vaccine doses, including 2,092,218 first and second doses of Pfizer,1,538,260 first and second doses of Moderna 132,924 single doses of Johnson & Johnson. The seven-day running average is now 31,010 doses per day.
For all the latest information, visit govstatus.egov.com/OR-OHA-COVID-19.
