PORTLAND, OR – The Oregon Health Authority reported 393 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 in Oregon Sunday, the lowest daily total reported since Oct.
The statewide total is now at 137,122.
The OHA also reported four more deaths to the virus bringing Oregon’s death toll to 2,023.
The cases reported on Sunday were in the following counties:
Baker (1), Benton (8), Clackamas (28), Columbia (3), Coos (11), Crook (5), Curry (9), Deschutes (30), Douglas (10), Harney (2), Hood River (1), Jackson (23), Jefferson (6), Josephine (6), Lake (2), Lane (28), Lincoln (4), Linn (8), Malheur (1), Marion (41), Morrow (3), Multnomah (63), Polk (16), Umatilla (13), Union (1), Wasco (3), Washington (51), Yamhill (16).
The deaths reported were:
- An 82-year-old in Multnomah County who tested positive on November 19 and died on November 29 at their residence. Gender is being confirmed and presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- An 89-year-old woman in Jackson County who tested positive on January 11 and died on February 4 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- A 78-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on January 22 and died on February 5 at Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
- A 93-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on January 26 and died on February 5 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
There were 230 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon on Sunday, which is two more than Saturday. Of those, 53 were in ICU beds, with is one more patient than Saturday.
OHA also provided an update on vaccinations Sunday, stating that 21,694 new doses were added to the state immunization registry. Of that total, 17,940 doses were administered on Feb. 6 and 3,754 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Feb. 6.
Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting.
Oregon has now administered a cumulative total of 554,145 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. To date, 734,950 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon, according to OHA.
OHA’s dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data.
For all the latest updates from the Oregon Health Authority on the virus and vaccines, go to covidvaccine.oregon.gov or https://govstatus.egov.com/OR-OHA-COVID-19.
