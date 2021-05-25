PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority reported 424 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 in the state on Tuesday, along with four new deaths linked to the virus.
OHA says the two deaths reported Tuesday to raise the state's death toll to 2,628.
The deaths reported by OHA on Tuesday were:
- A 75-year-old woman from Clackamas County who tested positive on April 12 and died on May 21 at Kaiser Permanente Westside Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- A 78-year-old man from Klamath County who tested positive on May 1 and died on May 1 at Sky Lakes Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- An 87-year-old man from Linn County who tested positive on May 3 and died on May 11 at Salem Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- A 24-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive on May 18 and died on May 18. Location of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.
With the new cases, there have now been 199,391 confirmed and presumptive cases of the coronavirus in Oregon since the start of the pandemic. There have been more than 4.7 million negative tests in the state.
The new confirmed and presumptive cases reported on Tuesday were in the following counties:
Baker (2), Benton (4), Clackamas (48), Columbia (7), Coos (3), Crook (5), Deschutes (48), Douglas (19), Grant (1), Harney (1), Jackson (24), Jefferson (12), Josephine (7), Klamath (18), Lane (26), Linn (16), Malheur (3), Marion (41), Morrow (1), Multnomah (57), Polk (3), Umatilla (21), Union (5), Washington (39), Wheeler (1) and Yamhill (12)
OHA reported Tuesday there were 274 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon, which is up eight patients from the previous day. Of those, 75 were in ICU beds.
Oregon has now administered 2,124,214 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,550,655 first and second doses of Moderna and 135,220 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. As of Tuesday, 1,755,318 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series. There are 2,182,229 people who have had at least one dose.
