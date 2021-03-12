PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Health Authority on Friday reported 402 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total during the pandemic to 159,037.
As of Friday, there had been nearly 3.7 million negative tests in Oregon for the coronavirus.
OHA also reported three additional deaths linked to COVID-19 on Friday.
Oregon's death toll from COVID-19 is now 2,319, according to OHA.
There were 123 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon on Friday, which was two more than Thursday. Of those, 23 were in ICU beds, which was one fewer patient than Thursday.
Vaccinations in Oregon
Regarding vaccinations, OHA reported that 34,613 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 23,075 doses were administered on March 11 and 11,538 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on March 11.
Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting.
Oregon has now administered a cumulative total of 1,269,595 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. To date, 1,567,515 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon. OHA's dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data.
Updated forecast
OHA also released its latest COVID-19 forecast on Friday, which estimated that transmission of the virus increased in Oregon in December, but has declined in recent weeks.
The model also provided an update on the effective reproduction rate, which calculates the expected number of secondary cases that a single case generates. The effective reproduction rate for early February through Feb. 24 was 0.83. At that level of transmission, the projected average of new daily cases would be 170 between March 17 and March 30, and daily hospitalizations would increase by six.
If, because of the presence of new variants or a lack of adherence to protective measures, transmission increases by 30%, the estimated reproduction rate would be 1.1, according to OHA. At that rate, estimated daily cases would climb to 265, and daily hospitalizations would increase by 10.
The report also indicates that public support for increased restrictions is waning and that Oregonians are resuming activities that were suspended earlier in the pandemic.
"As access to vaccine gradually expands throughout the state, the projections on spread of the virus emphasize the importance of continuing to practice preventive measures that can slow the spread of the disease,” according to OHA, specifically referencing maintaining physical distance, wearing a face covering or mask, avoiding gatherings with non-household members and practicing good hand hygiene.
For more, go to kptv.com/coronavirus and https://govstatus.egov.com/OR-OHA-COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.