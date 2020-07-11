PORTLAND, OR (KPTV)- The Oregon Health Authority reported 409 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 Saturday, bringing the state’s total to 11,851.
There were no additional deaths reported, according to the OHA.
Saturday’s total is partially due to a transition to a new reporting system which prevented the processing of positive cases for a few hours on Thursday, according to the OHA. They were included in Saturday’s case count.
The new cases reported Saturday were in the following counties:
- Baker: 2
- Benton: 6
- Clackamas: 29
- Columbia: 1
- Coos: 2
- Deschutes: 15
- Douglas: 2
- Hood River: 2
- Jackson: 5
- Jefferson: 4
- Josephine: 3
- Klamath: 4
- Lane: 13
- Lincoln: 1
- Linn: 2
- Malheuer: 16
- Marion: 61
- Morrow: 7
- Multnomah: 99
- Polk: 2
- Sherman: 1
- Umatilla: 50
- Union: 1
- Wallowa: 1
- Wasco: 10
- Washington: 55
- Yamhill: 15
There has been 275,316 negative tests in Oregon, as of Saturday.
More information is available at www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus, including a weekly report from OHA. The weekly report includes the number of recovered cases by county.
(2) comments
And scare tactics continue stay home people unless you are protesting of course there has been No evidence linked to thousands and thousands of people marching together daily to the current spike in cases!
"Face masks decrease oxygen, increase carbon dioxide, and alter breathing in ways that increase susceptibility and severity of CoVID-19"
"Asymptomatic or mild cases of CoVID-19 become more severe when an infected individual is masked, oxygen lowers, viral load increases from particle re-breathing, and the disease overwhelms the innate immune system."
“By wearing a mask, the exhaled viruses will not be able to escape and will concentrate in the nasal passages, enter the olfactory nerves and travel into the brain.” - Russell Blaylock, MD
https://www.meehanmd.com/blog/2020-06-12-healthy-people-should-not-wear-face-masks/
