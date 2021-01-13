PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Health Authority reported 41 new COVID-19 related deaths on Wednesday, along with 1,346 additional cases.
OHA says a human error resulted in the loss of a small number of reports submitted through the online portal from 6:45 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday. According to OHA, it estimates that these results were likely negative or pending lab results and that no more than 20 would have been received during the time of the error.
The deaths reported Wednesday brings the statewide death toll to 1,708.
OHA says the death details are still being reviewed and will be released at a later time.
With the new cases reported Wednesday, there have now been 129,109 confirmed and presumptive cases of the coronavirus in Oregon since the start of the pandemic. There have been more than 2.7 million negative tests in the state.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Wednesday were in the following counties:
- Baker: 16
- Benton: 29
- Clackamas: 105
- Clatsop: 10
- Columbia: 13
- Coos: 9
- Crook: 19
- Deschutes: 89
- Douglas: 25
- Gilliam: 1
- Grant: 8
- Harney: 2
- Hood River: 6
- Jackson: 58
- Jefferson: 23
- Josephine: 64
- Klamath: 32
- Lake: 2
- Lane: 98
- Lincoln: 3
- Linn: 50
- Malheur: 24
- Marion: 97
- Morrow: 9
- Multnomah: 307
- Polk: 28
- Tillamook: 11
- Umatilla: 52
- Union: 7
- Wasco: 13
- Washington: 110
- Yamhill: 26
There were 434 COVID-19 patients hospitalized in Oregon on Wednesday, which was 31 more patients than Tuesday. Of those, 103 were in intensive care beds, which was 10 more from the previous day.
On Wednesday, OHA recorded 14,722 doses of vaccine administered. Of that total, 9,071 vaccine doses were administered on Tuesday and 5,651 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Tuesday, according to OHA.
Oregon has now administered a cumulative total of 129,782 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines.
For more information, go to govstatus.egov.com/OR-OHA-COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.