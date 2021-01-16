emergency

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Health Authority reported 41 new deaths connected with COVID-19 statewide on Saturday, bringing the state’s death toll during the pandemic to 1,799.

OHA also reported 1,173 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 as of 12:01 a.m. Saturday. There have been 132,412 coronavirus cases in Oregon during the pandemic, with more than 2.7 million negative tests.

There were 365 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon on Saturday, down 22 from Friday. Of those, 92 were in ICU beds, according to OHA, which was five fewer than the previous day.

Oregon has administered a cumulative total of 189,190 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines, as of Saturday. All vaccinations were administered by Oregon hospitals, long-term care facilities, emergency medical service agencies, urgent care facilities and Local Public Health Authorities.

To date, 335,075 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon, according to OHA.

