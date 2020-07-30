PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Health Authority reported 416 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases in the state on Thursday.
OHA also reported that five more people have died from the coronavirus, raising the state's death toll to 316.
The deaths reported on Thursday were a 78-year-old man in Umatilla County who tested positive on July 10 and died Tuesday at a hospital; an 85-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on July 15 and died on Monday at a hospital; a 68-year-old woman in Umatilla County who tested positive on July 10 and died on Tuesday at a hospital; a 66-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on July 18 and died on Sunday at a hospital; and an 82-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on July 4 and died on July 23 at a hospital.
OHA said all patients had underlying conditions.
The 416 new cases reported were in the following counties:
- Baker: 3
- Benton: 7
- Clackamas: 22
- Clatsop: 2
- Columbia: 3
- Coos: 4
- Crook: 2
- Deschutes: 15
- Douglas: 2
- Hood River: 5
- Jackson: 10
- Jefferson: 12
- Klamath: 1
- Lake: 1
- Lane: 10
- Lincoln: 2
- Linn: 4
- Malheur: 18
- Marion: 38
- Morrow: 9
- Multnomah: 61
- Polk: 7
- Umatilla: 101
- Union: 1
- Wasco: 2
- Washington: 63
- Yamhill: 11
OHA says the high case count in Umatilla County is due to a delay in processing their electronic laboratory reports.
The total number of cases reported in the state now totals 18,131, according to OHA.
More information is available at www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus, including a weekly report from OHA.
Oregon Health Authority reports 416 new COVID-19 cases, and in unrelated news, 5 people died from age related underlying medical conditions.
