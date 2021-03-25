PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Health Authority reported 422 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 statewide on Thursday.
There have now been 162,806 coronavirus cases in Oregon during the pandemic, as of 12:01 a.m. Thursday. There have been more than 3.8 million negative tests in the state.
The Oregon Health Authority also reported two additional deaths linked to COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the state's death toll to 2,370. They were identified as a 56-year-old woman in Coos County who tested positive on March 8 and died at Oregon Health & Science University Hospital. She had underlying conditions. The date of her death is pending; A 63-year-old woman in Grant County who tested positive on March 9 and died on March 23 at St. Charles Bend Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
There were 108 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon on Thursday, which was six more than Wednesday. Of those, 17 were in ICU beds, which was two fewer than the previous day.
OHA also provided an update on vaccinations Thursday: 36,915 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 23,339 doses were administered on March 24 and 13,576 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on March 24.
Oregon has now administered a total of 803,442 first and second doses of Pfizer, 774,227 first and second doses of Moderna and 35,336 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. To date, 1,007,955 doses of Pfizer, 999,600 doses of Moderna and 61,200 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines have been delivered to sites across Oregon. OHA's dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data.
For all the latest information, visit govstatus.egov.com/OR-OHA-COVID-19.
