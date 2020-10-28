(KPTV) - The Oregon Health Authority reported 424 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 in the state on Wednesday.
OHA also reported that seven more people have died from the coronavirus, raising the state's death toll to 671.
The deaths reported were a 55-year-old Jefferson County man who tested positive on July 18 and died on Sept. 13 at a hospital; an 81-year-old Multnomah County man who tested positive on Oct. 11 and died on Saturday at a hospital; a 68-year-old Multnomah County woman who tested positive on Aug. 14 and died on Saturday at a hospital; a 58-year-old Coos County woman who tested positive on Oct. 15 and died on Oct. 22 at her home; a 78-year-old Jackson County man who tested positive on Oct. 13 and died on Monday at a hospital; a 62-year-old Clackamas County man who tested positive on Sept. 18 and died on Saturday at a hospital; and an 85-year-old Washington County woman who tested positive on Oct. 16 and died on Oct. 23 at a hospital.
The 62-year-old man in Clackamas County did not have underlying conditions, according to OHA. All other patients had underlying conditions.
The 424 new cases were reported in the following counties:
- Baker: 8
- Benton: 3
- Clackamas: 35
- Clatsop: 2
- Columbia: 1
- Coos: 7
- Crook: 2
- Deschutes: 26
- Douglas: 4
- Hood River: 2
- Jackson: 35
- Klamath: 3
- Lake: 3
- Lane: 34
- Lincoln: 1
- Linn: 11
- Malheur: 16
- Marion: 34
- Morrow: 1
- Multnomah: 110
- Polk: 6
- Tillamook: 2
- Umatilla: 17
- Union: 9
- Wasco: 1
- Washington: 48
- Yamhill: 3
To date, there have been 43,228 cases of COVID-19 reported in the state, according to OHA.
More information is available at www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus.
