PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Health Authority on Saturday reported 43 additional deaths linked to COVID-19, bringing the state’s death toll during the pandemic to 2,137.

The people who died ranged in age from 31 to 101 years old.

OHA also reported 474 new confirmed and presumptive cases of the coronavirus in Oregon on Saturday. There have now been 150,034 COVID-19 cases in Oregon. There have been more than 3.1 million negative tests in the state.

The new cases reported Saturday were in the following counties:

  • Baker (1)
  • Benton (19)
  • Clackamas (25)
  • Columbia (10)
  • Coos (20)
  • Crook (3)
  • Curry (1)
  • Deschutes (22)
  • Douglas (25)
  • Hood River (2)
  • Jackson (33)
  • Jefferson (5)
  • Josephine (19)
  • Klamath (3)
  • Lake (4)
  • Lane (52)
  • Lincoln (1)
  • Linn (13)
  • Malheur (3
  • Marion (30)
  • Morrow (4)
  • Multnomah (74)
  • Polk (16)
  • Tillamook (2)
  • Umatilla (15)
  • Union (5)
  • Wallowa (1)
  • Wasco (1)
  • Washington (51)
  • Yamhill (14)

There were 216 people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon on Saturday, which was up 14 from Friday. Of those, 49 were in ICU beds, which was one more than Friday.

OHA also updated its vaccination information Saturday, with 20,386 new doses added to the state’s immunization registry. Of that total, 11,783 doses were administered on Feb. 12 and 8,603 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Feb. 12.

Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting.

Oregon has now administered a cumulative total of 669,988 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines, according to OHA. To date, 885,250 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.

OHA's dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data.

Additional information on the state’s COVID-19 response can be found at https://govstatus.egov.com/OR-OHA-COVID-19.

