PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Health Authority reported 435 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the statewide total during the pandemic to 138,587.
There have been nearly 2.9 million negative COVID-19 tests in Oregon, according to OHA.
OHA also reported two additional deaths linked to COVID-19 on Monday. The death toll during the pandemic in Oregon is now 1,882.
The deaths reported Monday were identified as:
- An 81-year-old man in Linn County who tested positive on Dec. 20 and died on Jan. 23 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- A 90-year-old woman in Yamhill County who tested positive on Jan. 14 and died on Jan. 23 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
The new cases reported Monday were in the following counties:
- Baker (1)
- Benton (4)
- Clackamas (46)
- Columbia (1)
- Coos (11)
- Crook (1)
- Deschutes (21)
- Douglas (12)
- Harney (1)
- Hood River (1)
- Jackson (25)
- Josephine (10)
- Lake (4)
- Lane (36)
- Lincoln (5)
- Linn (7)
- Marion (48)
- Morrow (1)
- Multnomah (105)
- Polk (6)
- Tillamook (1)
- Umatilla (20)
- Union (3)
- Wasco (6)
- Washington (50)
- Yamhill (9)
There were 320 people in Oregon hospitalized with COVID-19 on Monday, according to OHA, which is 10 more than Sunday. Of those patients, 75 were in ICU beds, which is five fewer than yesterday.
On Monday, OHA reported that 7,390 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of those, 6,182 doses were administered on Jan. 24 and 1,208 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Jan. 24.
Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting.
Oregon has now administered a cumulative total of 308,051 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. All vaccinations were administered by Oregon hospitals, long-term care facilities, emergency medical service agencies, urgent care facilities and Local Public Health Authorities.
To date, 492,450 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.
(1) comment
Can we finally allow restaurants and gyms to operate normally on some level? I don't think limited capacity is asking too much. I was at Fred Meyer yesterday morning, and it was people piled on top of each other. How come they are able to do that, while a gym or restaurant can't have limited capacity in their establishment? Thanks Kate!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.