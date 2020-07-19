PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority reported three new COVID-19 deaths on Sunday, bringing the state’s death toll to 260.
The deaths reported Sunday were a 90-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on July 8 and died at Salem Hospital on July 17; an 80-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on July 8 and died in his home on July 17; and a 62-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on July 14 and died at OHSU on July 18.
All three people had underlying conditions, according to the OHA.
Health officials also reported 436 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 14,579. The new cases reported Sunday are in the following counties:
- Clackamas (19)
- Coos (2)
- Crook (5)
- Curry (1)
- Deschutes (13)
- Douglas (3)
- Hood River (6)
- Jackson (16)
- Jefferson (15)
- Josephine (4)
- Lake (1)
- Lane (10)
- Lincoln (1)
- Linn (4)
- Malheur (11)
- Marion (46)
- Morrow (8)
- Multnomah (123)
- Polk (5)
- Umatilla (78)
- Wallowa (1)
- Wasco (1)
- Washington (57)
- Yamhill (6)
The number of cases reported Sunday is just shy of the state’s record for the highest daily count, which was set on Thursday with 437 cases.
More information is available at www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus, including a weekly report from OHA. The weekly report includes the number of recovered cases by county.
