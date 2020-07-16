PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Health Authority reported 437 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Thursday, which is the highest daily case count in the state since the pandemic begin.
OHA also reported two more people have died from the coronavirus, raising the state's death toll to 249.
The deaths reported Thursday were a 97-year-old man in Malheur County who tested positive on June 29 and died on Wednesday and a 58-year-old woman in Malheur County who tested positive on July 6 and died on Monday.
OHA said the 97-year-old man had underlying medical conditions. The presence of underlying conditions for the 58-year-old woman is being confirmed, according to OHA.
The 437 new confirmed and presumptive cases were in the following counties:
- Benton: 4
- Clackamas: 28
- Clatsop: 2
- Coos: 2
- Deschutes: 28
- Douglas: 4
- Hood River: 5
- Jackson: 8
- Jefferson: 6
- Josephine: 1
- Klamath: 3
- Lane: 12
- Lincoln: 3
- Linn: 4
- Malheur: 17
- Marion: 53
- Morrow: 8
- Multnomah: 108
- Polk: 7
- Tillamook: 2
- Umatilla: 50
- Union: 1
- Wasco: 2
- Washington: 76
- Yamhill: 3
OHA says the total number of cases in the state is now at 13,509.
According to OHA, since Oregon began reopening outbreaks have been seen when people get together to celebrate with family and friends for graduations, birthdays, weddings and holidays.
The coronavirus is also spreading more among social activities involving groups of younger people, according to OHA. Those outbreaks have been linked to an exercise class, a fraternity party and a bachelor party.
OHA recommends that everyone:
- Limit the size of gatherings
- Keep your distance
- Cover your faces
- Find alternative ways for those who are vulnerable to participate
More information is available at www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus, including a weekly report from OHA.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
Funny how none of the rioters have come down with it....this is the smartest virus we’ve ever seen!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.