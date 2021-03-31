PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority reported 441 new cases of COVID-19 in the state on Wednesday. That brings the total cases to 165,012.
OHA also reported two new deaths related to the virus that brings the death toll to 2,383.
The agency also announced individuals who entered their primary or preferred contact as a landline in the Get Vaccinated Oregon tool could receive a call as early as Wednesday from staff at 211info.
Approximately 500 people registered with GVO with a landline as their primary or preferred contact. Some of these individuals also listed a cell or email contact and may have already been contacted for vaccine appointments.
Landline registration was discontinued in the Get Vaccinated Oregon tool in response to concerns from partners about having the state create automated calls.
People receiving calls will see the number 503-416-2702 on their caller ID. Callers will also identify themselves as calling from 211info on behalf of OHA.
OHA announced that 20 Oregon counties have submitted attestation letters, signaling their intention to immediately offer COVID-19 vaccinations to expanded eligibility groups.
The counties are Benton, Coos, Crook, Deschutes, Douglas Grant, Harney, Jefferson, Josephine, Klamath, Lake, Lane, Lincoln, Malheur, Marion, Morrow, Sherman, Umatilla, Union and Wheeler.
By attesting, these counties can now begin vaccinating all individuals listed in Phase 1B, Group 7, ahead of the previously designated statewide start date of April 5.
Oregon has now administered a total of 914,067 first and second doses of Pfizer, 850,236 first and second doses of Moderna and 41,187 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 139. There are 36 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds.
For all the latest information, visit govstatus.egov.com/OR-OHA-COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.