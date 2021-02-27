PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority reported 455 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 in the state on Saturday, bringing the statewide total to 155,315.
The OHA also reported two new deaths linked to the coronavirus bringing the statewide death toll to 2,208.
The new deaths reported on Saturday were:
- A 92-year-old man in Jackson County who tested positive on Feb. 22 and died on Feb. 25 at Asante Rogue Regional Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- A 61-year-old man in Josephine County who tested positive on Jan. 13 and died on Feb. 15 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
The confirmed and presumptive cases reported Saturday were in the following counties:
- Baker: 6
- Benton: 7
- Clackamas: 35
- Columbia:13
- Coos: 42
- Curry: 2
- Deschutes: 14
- Douglas: 16
- Hood River: 4
- Jackson: 67
- Jefferson: 4
- Josephine: 9
- Klamath: 5
- Lake: 1
- Lane: 29
- Lincoln: 2
- Linn: 9
- Malheur: 7
- Marion: 43
- Morrow: 1
- Multnomah: 32
- Polk: 12
- Umatilla: 12
- Union: 3
- Wasco: 1
- Washington: 73
- Yamhill: 6
On Saturday, there were 148 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon, according to OHA, down four patients from the previous day. Of those, 31 were in ICU beds, which is three fewer than Friday.
Oregon has now administered a cumulative total of 943,692 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. OHA says 1,194,495 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across the state.
For all the latest information, visit govstatus.egov.com/OR-OHA-COVID-19.
