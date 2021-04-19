PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Health Authority reported 473 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 in the state on Monday.
OHA also reported no new deaths related to the virus. The statewide death toll remains at 2,460.
With the new cases, there have now been 175,592 confirmed and presumptive cases of the coronavirus in Oregon since the start of the pandemic.
There have been more than 4.1 million negative tests in the state.
On Monday, there were 243 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon, according to OHA, up 28 patients from the previous day. Of those, 57 were in ICU beds, which is nine more than Sunday.
Oregon has now administered a total of 1,333,009 doses of Pfizer, 1,126,590 doses of Moderna and 88,547 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
For all the latest information, visit govstatus.egov.com/OR-OHA-COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.