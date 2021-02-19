PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Oregon Health Authority reported 492 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 in the state on Friday.
OHA also reported no new deaths Friday. The state's death toll remains unchanged at 2,149.
With the new cases, there have now been 152,190 confirmed and presumptive cases of the coronavirus in Oregon since the start of the pandemic. There have been more than 3.2 million negative tests in the state.
On Friday, there were 176 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon, according to OHA, up six patients from the previous day. Of those, 49 were in ICU beds, which is three fewer than Thursday.
OHA reported 25,866 new doses of vaccine administered. Of that total, 18,710 doses were administered on Thursday and 7,156 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Thursday, according to OHA.
Oregon has now administered a cumulative total of 755,657 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. OHA says 922,300 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across the state.
For all the latest information, visit govstatus.egov.com/OR-OHA-COVID-19.
