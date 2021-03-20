PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority reported five new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon on Saturday, bringing the state’s death toll to 2,362.
The OHA also reported 339 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 161,320.
The deaths reported Saturday were:
- A 78-year-old woman in Lane County who tested positive Feb. 19 and died March 3 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- A 75-year-old man in Coos County who tested positive March 17 and died March 18 at Bay Area Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- A 94-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive Feb. 4 and died Feb. 11 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
- A 70-year-old man in Yamhill County who tested positive Feb. 4 and died March 11 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
- A 77-year-old woman in Columbia County who tested positive Feb. 25 and died March 8 at PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
The confirmed and presumptive cases reported by OHA on Saturday were in the following counties:
Baker (1), Benton (15), Clackamas (39), Clatsop (5), Columbia (1), Coos (16), Crook (2), Curry (6), Deschutes (4), Douglas (11), Hood River (1), Jackson (31), Jefferson (1), Josephine (25), Klamath (3), Lane (18), Lincoln (3), Linn (16), Malheur (3), Marion (32), Multnomah (51), Polk (1), Tillamook (3), Umatilla (7), Union (3), Wasco (1), Washington (38), Yamhill (2).
On Saturday, there were 106 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon, according to OHA, down nine patients from the previous day. Of those, 26 were in ICU beds, which is four fewer than Friday.
Oregon has now administered a cumulative total of 1,487,154 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. OHA says 1,858,385 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across the state.
On Friday, OHA and Governor Kate Brown announced updated vaccine prioritization timeline for Oregonians.
For all the latest information, visit govstatus.egov.com/OR-OHA-COVID-19.
