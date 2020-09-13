PORTLAND, OR (KPTV)- The Oregon Health Authority reported 185 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 in the state on Sunday.
OHA also reported five more people have died from coronavirus, raising the state’s death toll to 509.
The deaths reported on Sunday were an 81-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Aug. 29 and died on Sept. 7 at his residence; a 96-year-old woman in Lane County who tested positive on Aug. 26 and died on Sept.12 at her residence; a 76-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Sept. 3 and died on Sept. 12 at his residence; 89-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on Sept. 4 and died on Sept. 12 at his residence; 89-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Aug. 31 and died on Sept. 10 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.
Four patients had underlaying conditions, according to the OHA. The presence of underlaying conditions in the 76-year-old man from Marion County is still being confirmed.
The new cases were reported in the following counties:
Benton: 2
Clackamas: 9
Curry: 1
Deschutes: 3
Douglas: 1
Gilliam: 1
Jackson: 13
Jefferson: 1
Josephine: 4
Lane: 8
Lincoln: 1
Linn: 3
Malheur: 26
Marion: 27
Morrow: 1
Multnomah: 38
Polk: 6
Umatilla: 6
Wasco: 1
Washington: 33
OHA says the total number of cases in the state now totals 29,337
More information is available at www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus, including a weekly report from OHA.
