PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority reported five new deaths related to COVID-19 in Oregon over a three-day span, raising the state’s death toll to 2,863.
The OHA also reported 2,056 new confirmed and presumptive cases of the virus, raising the state total to 221,799. The total includes new cases recorded on July 30, July 31 and Aug. 1.
The new deaths reported were:
- A 59-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive on July 28 and died on July 29 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend. He had underlying conditions.
- An 81-year-old woman from Jackson County who tested positive on July 21 and died on July 29 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- A 71-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive on July 19 and died on July 30 at Mercy Medical. He had underlying conditions.
- A 53-year-old man from Clackamas County who became symptomatic on July 22 and died on July 29. Location of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.
- A 93-year-old woman from Baker County who tested positive on July 8 and died on July 29 at St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
The new cases were in the following counties:
Baker (9), Benton (34), Clackamas (183), Clatsop (39), Columbia (21), Coos (23), Crook (11), Curry (33), Deschutes (105), Douglas (123), Harney (2), Hood River (13), Jackson (132), Jefferson (24), Josephine (116), Klamath (6), Lane (305), Lincoln (17), Linn (100), Malheur (8), Marion (85), Morrow (9), Multnomah (320), Polk (21), Tillamook (15), Umatilla (112), Union (41), Wallowa (1), Wasco (23), Washington (87), Wheeler (1), Yamhill (37).
As of Monday, 2,495,082 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,314,786 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 340, which is 15 more than Sunday. There are 102 COVID-19 patients in ICU beds, two more than the previous day.
On Monday, the final statewide winners in the Take Your Shot, Oregon Initiative were announced. The list includes 36 individual county winners of the $10,000 prize and the four statewide Travel Oregon incentive drawings. The winners were:
- Baker: Cellila Martinez
- Benton: Mary Downes
- Clackamas: Nan Olson
- Clatsop: Scott Jagger
- Columbia: Bradley Melville
- Coos: Edgar Moon
- Crook: Brent Tenpas
- Curry: Joseph Nilles Jr.
- Deschutes: Claire Goffinet
- Douglas: Eric Turner
- Gilliam: Robert Selby
- Grant: Patricia Amling
- Harney: Kelsi Swingle
- Hood River: Sarah Ownby
- Jackson: Sandra Reeves
- Jefferson: Wayne Schultz
- Josephine: Kathryn Hedrick
- Klamath: Logan Patzke
- Lake: Sherry Cleland
- Lane: Corazon Rios
- Lincoln: Jessica Escamilla
- Linn: Karen Irene Sellers
- Malheur: Kristin Carfi
- Marion: Ana Briseño
- Morrow: Brian Horneck
- Multnomah: Jane Rabe
- Polk: Carol Stone
- Sherman: Roberta Aldrich
- Tillamook: Robert Jeffers
- Umatilla: Araceli Muniz
- Union: James Tilley
- Wallowa: Lynn Steiger
- Wasco: Terrence Shown
- Washington: Lyn Combs
- Wheeler: Susan Spier
- Yamhill: Kimberley Miller
- Travel Oregon Statewide Prizes: Winners
- Willamette Valley Region: Elizabeth Raisman
- Eastern Oregon: Jetty Swart
- Central Oregon: Mitch Evans
- Portland Region: Alexandria Swanger
