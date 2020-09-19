PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Five more people have died of COVID-19 in Oregon, the Oregon Health Authority announced on Saturday, bringing the state’s death total to 525.
The people who died were a 93-year-old woman in Lane County who tested positive on Aug. 26 and died on Sept. 17, in her residence; a 72-year-old woman in Jackson County who tested positive on Aug. 28 and died on Sept. 15, at Providence Medford Medical Center; an 81-year-old man in Morrow County who tested positive on Sept. 4 and died on Sept.14. Location of death is being confirmed; a 97-year-old-woman in Marion County who died on May 10. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death; an 86-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Aug. 16 and died on Sept.16 in his residence.
All had underlying medical conditions, according to the OHA.
The OHA also reported 266 new confirmed and presumptive cases of coronavirus in Oregon on Saturday, bringing the state’s total number of cases since the pandemic began to 30,599.
The new cases were in the following counties:
- Benton: 27
- Clackamas: 14
- Clatsop: 3
- Columbia: 2
- Curry: 1
- Deschutes: 16
- Douglass: 6
- Jackson: 13
- Jefferson: 6
- Josephine: 3
- Klamath: 4
- Lane: 11
- Lincoln:2
- Linn: 4
- Malheur: 22
- Marion: 40
- Morrow: 1
- Multnomah: 40
- Polk: 8
- Umatilla: 10
- Wasco: 1
- Washington: 23
- Yamhill: 9
The OHA noted a double counted death on Sept. 4 that was originally recorded on July 24. The duplication happened because of an incorrectly reported date of birth. Because of this error they are renumbering their reported deaths starting with 521 on Saturday.
More information is available at www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus, including a weekly report from the OHA.
