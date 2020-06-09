PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority reported five more COVID-19 related deaths on Tuesday, bringing the state’s death toll to 169.
Oregon’s 165th COVID-19 death is a 78-year-old man in Multnomah County, who tested positive on May 6 and died on May 27 at his residence.
Oregon’s 166th COVID-19 death is a 96-year-old man in Marion County, who tested positive on May 27 and died on June 7 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center.
Oregon’s 167th COVID-19 death is a 70-year-old man in Marion County, who tested positive on June 5 and died on June 8 at Salem Hospital.
Oregon’s 168th COVID-19 death is a 60-year-old man in Marion County, who tested positive on May 21 and died on June 4 at Kaiser Westside Hospital.
Oregon’s 169th COVID-19 death is a 96-year-old man in Clackamas County, who became symptomatic on May 31, after close contact with a confirmed case, and died on June 3 at his residence.
All five men had underlying medical conditions, according to the OHA.
The OHA also reported 70 new and presumptive cases in the state, bringing that number to 4,988. The new cases were reported in the following counties:
- Benton: 1
- Clackamas: 16
- ColumbiaL 1
- Hood River: 6
- Lincoln: 2
- Marion: 8
- Multnomah: 27
- Polk: 1
- Union: 1
- Washington: 7
Health officials also noted that a case previously reported in Deschutes County was a duplicate. A case in Linn and Wasco Counties which were previously reported as cases were determined not to be a cases. A case in Malheur County was determined not to be an Oregon resident. All county case counts have been adjusted to reflect the change.
