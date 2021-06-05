PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority reported 330 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 across the state on Saturday, bringing the total to 202,995.
OHA reported five additional deaths, which brings the total in Oregon to 2,691.
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 196, which is 23 fewer than Friday. OHA said there are 60 patients with COVID-19 in ICU beds.
On Saturday, there were that 27,772 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations added to the state immunization registry. Oregon has now administered 2,265,251 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,633,378 first and second doses of Moderna and 148,514 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
(1) comment
So, Big story I am sure we won't see on here, but Californian has been padding it's numbers for COVID..... Hmmmm Since our governor loves to do what Californian does could Oregon be doing the same?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.