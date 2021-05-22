PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority reported 509 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 in Oregon on Saturday, bringing the statewide total to 198,356.
The OHA also reported five new deaths linked to the virus bringing the state’s death toll to 2,618.
The deaths reported by OHA on Saturday were:
- A 66-year-old man from Klamath County who tested positive May 6 and died May 20 at Sky Lakes Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- A 91-year-old man from Klamath County who tested positive May 4 and died May 19 at Sky Lakes Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- A 68-year-old woman from Marion County who tested positive April 19 and died May 20 at Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
- A 84-year-old man from Marion County who tested positive April 14 and died May 21 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
- A 53-year-old woman from Klamath County who tested positive May 17 and died May 19 at Sky Lakes Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
The new and presumptive cases were in the following counties:
Benton (2), Clackamas (45), Columbia (8), Coos (4), Crook (8), Curry (2), Deschutes (44), Douglas (28), Grant (1), Harney (2), Hood River (2), Jackson (29), Jefferson (9), Josephine (12), Klamath (28), Lake (2), Lane (31), Lincoln (1), Linn (30), Malheur (3), Marion (60), Morrow (4), Multnomah (64), Polk (10), Umatilla (11), Wasco (6), Washington (51), and Yamhill (12).
On Saturday, there were 258 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon, according to OHA, down 27 patients from the previous day. Of those, 74 were in ICU beds, which is four more from Friday.
Oregon has now administered a total of 3,735,652 vaccine doses, which includes: 2,071,311 first and second doses of Pfizer; 1,531,061 first and second doses of Moderna; 131,572 single doses of Johnson & Johnson; and 1,708 doses. The seven-day running average is now 30,551 doses per day.
For all the latest information, visit govstatus.egov.com/OR-OHA-COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.