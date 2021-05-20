PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Health Authority reported Thursday 603 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 in the state, along with five new deaths linked to the virus.
OHA says the state's death toll is now at 2,606.
With the new cases, there have now been 197,356 confirmed and presumptive cases of the coronavirus in Oregon since the start of the pandemic. There have been more than 4.6 million negative tests in the state.
On Thursday, there were 301 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon, according to OHA, down five patients from the previous day. Of those, 77 were in ICU beds, which is one fewer from Wednesday.
Oregon has now administered a total of 2,019,003 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,502,574 first and second doses of Moderna and 127,500 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. OHA says the seven-day running average for vaccines is now 29,005 doses per day.
