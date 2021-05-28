PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority reported five new deaths related to COVID-19 in Oregon on Friday, raising the statewide death toll to 2,665.
The OHA also reported 433 new confirmed and presumptive cases in Oregon, raising the statewide total to 200,632.
The new deaths reported on Friday were:
- A 68-year-old woman from Josephine county who tested positive on May 4 and died on May 26 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
- A 78-year-old woman from Marion County who tested positive on May 7 and died on May 26 at Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions.
- An 86-year-old woman from Washington County who tested positive on May 11 and died on May 17 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
- A 50-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive on May 11 and died on May 24 at Providence Portland Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- A 62-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive on May 9 and died on May 27 at Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
The new cases were in the following counties:
Baker (2), Benton (1), Clackamas (53), Clatsop (3), Columbia (8), Coos (2), Crook (2), Curry (1), Deschutes (40), Douglas (26), Gilliam (1), Harney (6), Hood River (1), Jackson (14), Jefferson (9), Josephine (6), Klamath (14), Lane (21), Linn (21), Malheur (6), Marion (45), Morrow (1), Multnomah (66), Polk (13), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (16), Union (3), Wasco (4), Washington (40) and Yamhill (7).
On Friday, there were 260 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon, which is four more than Saturday. Of those, there were 59 in the ICU, which is nine less than the previous day.
Oregon has now administered a total of 2,171,355 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,584,788 first and second doses of Moderna and 140,073 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. The seven-day running average is now 28,503 doses per day.
As ease to the holiday weekend, people who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in Oregon and want to take off their mask were allowed with proof of vaccination are reminded to:
- Your original COVID-19 vaccination card (photo or photocopy okay) is the best proof of vaccination.
- If you do not have that card, replacement cards may not be available, but other forms of acceptable alternative COVID-19 vaccination proof. Proof of vaccination must have your name, date of birth, and date and type of COVID-19 vaccine.
- You may be able to print a record of your vaccinations from your personal electronic healthcare record on your provider’s website such as My Chart (you may need to blackout other information on the record that you do not want to share);
- Request a copy of your immunization record from Oregon’s ALERT IIS registry (call 211 for help; be prepared to wait at last five days before receiving record); or
- Ask your health care provider to print out your immunization record and mail it to you or ask to pick it up if that is quicker.
Those without proof of vaccination can still enter businesses but must wear a mask and social distance.
For all the latest information, visit govstatus.egov.com/OR-OHA-COVID-19.
