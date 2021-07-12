PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health authority reported five new deaths to COVID-19 in Oregon on Monday, bringing the state’s death toll to 2,797.
The OHA also reported 506 new and confirmed cases of the virus bringing the state total to 210,729. The 506 cases are a cumulative total which includes cases reported over the weekend.
The new deaths reported were:
- A 79-year-old man from Malheur County who tested positive in Oct. 24, 2020 and died on Dec. 2, 2020 at St. Alphonsus Nampa Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- A 92-year-old woman from Clackamas County who tested positive on June 21 and died on July 8 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
- An 84-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive on March 28, 2020 and died on April 10, 2020. Location of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed.
- An 85-year-old woman from Washington County who became symptomatic on April 2, 2020 after contact with a confirmed case and died on April 8, 2020 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- An 85-year-old woman from Washington County who became symptomatic on March 21, 2020 after contact with a confirmed case and died on April 3, 2020 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
The new confirmed and presumptive cases were in the following counties:
Benton (12), Clackamas (54), Clatsop (2), Columbia (7), Coos (7), Crook (5), Curry (3), Deschutes (21), Douglas (23), Hood River (1), Jackson (36), Jefferson (6), Josephine (30), Klamath (7), Lake (3), Lane (26), Lincoln (1), Linn (32), Malheur (1), Marion (51), Morrow (3), Multnomah (73), Polk (5), Tillamook (11), Umatilla (38), Union (2), Wasco (2), Washington (28), Yamhill (16).
As of Monday, 2,430,767 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,229,939 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 109, two fewer than Sunday. There are 29 COVID-19 patients in the ICU, three fewer than the day before.
For all the latest information, visit govstatus.egov.com/OR-OHA-COVID-19.
But what about the two new variants going around? These are the Delta Tau Chi and Lambda Lambda Lambda variants.
