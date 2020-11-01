PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority reported 524 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 Sunday, bringing the state total to 45,429.
OHA also reported that two more people have died from the coronavirus, raising the state's death toll to 691.
The deaths reported on Sunday were:
- A 73-year-old woman in Crook County who tested positive on Oct. 15 and died on Oct. 31 at St. Charles Medical Center Bend. She had underlying conditions.
- A 90-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Oct. 8 and died on Oct. 31 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
The new confirmed and presumptive cases on COVID-19 reported on Sunday were in the following counties:
- Benton: 1
- Clackamas: 35
- Clatsop: 3
- Columbia: 5
- Coos: 6
- Curry: 2
- Deschutes: 28
- Douglass: 8
- Grant: 2
- Hood River: 2
- Jackson: 36
- Klamath: 4
- Lane: 35
- Lincoln: 2
- Linn: 7
- Malheur: 8
- Marion: 132
- Morrow: 2
- Multnomah: 116
- Polk: 5
- Umatilla: 5
- Union: 1
- Wallowa: 1
- Wasco: 4
- Washington: 67
- Yamhill: 7
More information is available at www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved
