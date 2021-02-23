PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority reported eight new deaths linked to COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the death toll to 2,162.
The OHA also reported 528 new and confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Oregon bringing the total to 153,645.
The confirmed and presumptive cases reported on Tuesday were in the following counties:
- Baker: 5
- Benton: 17
- Clackamas: 47
- Clatsop: 4
- Columbia: 12
- Coos : 11
- Crook: 6
- Curry: 3
- Deschutes: 34
- Douglas: 29
- Grant: 1
- Harney: 4
- Hood River: 2
- Jackson: 46
- Jefferson: 9
- Josephine: 17
- Klamath: 11
- Lane: 40
- Lincoln: 3
- Linn: 8
- Malheur: 5
- Marion: 37
- Morrow: 4
- Multnomah: 55
- Polk : 12
- Tillamook: 2
- Umatilla: 20
- Union: 5
- Washington: 64
- Yamhill: 15
The deaths reported on Tuesday were:
- A 92-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on Nov. 11 and died on Dec. 21 at Providence Portland Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- A 74-year-old man in Josephine County who tested positive on Feb. 18 and died on Feb. 21 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- A 47-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on Jan. 22 and died on Feb. 19 at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- A 76-year-old man in Lincoln County who tested positive on Feb. 6 and died on Feb. 22 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- A 77-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Jan. 28 and died on Feb. 20 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- A 93-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Feb. 16 and died on Feb. 18 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
- An 82-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Feb. 16 and died on Feb. 22 at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
- A 63-year-old woman in Umatilla County who tested positive on Dec. 17 and died on Jan. 2 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
The OHA notes that two deaths reported on Dec. 30,2020 and Jan. 5 where the same person. Because of the error they renumbered the reported deaths starting with 2,155 Tuesday.
On Tuesday, there were 165 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon, according to OHA, which is two patients less from the previous day. Of those, 44 were in ICU beds, which is three fewer than Monday.
OHA reported 14,917 new doses of vaccine administered. Of that total, 9,235 doses were administered on Monday and 5,682 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Monday, according to OHA.
Oregon has now administered a cumulative total of 836,075 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. OHA says 1,092,385 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across the state.
For all the latest information, visit govstatus.egov.com/OR-OHA-COVID-19.
