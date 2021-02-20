PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority reported five new COVID-19 related deaths in Oregon Saturday, raising the death toll to 2,154.
The OHA also reported 536 new confirmed and presumptive cases of the coronavirus in the state, bringing the statewide total to 152,711.
The confirmed cases are in the following counties:
Baker (4), Benton (5), Clackamas (26), Clatsop (2), Columbia (10), Coos (14), Crook (5), Curry (7),
Deschutes (15), Douglas (20), Hood River (2), Jackson (38), Jefferson (4), Josephine (18), Klamath (5), Lake (5), Lane (41), Lincoln (1), Linn (6), Malheur (5), Marion (55), Morrow (6), Multnomah (69), Polk (15), Tillamook (1), Umatilla (72), Union (1), Wallowa (1), Washington (66) and Yamhill (17).
The deaths reported on Saturday were:
- An 86-year-old man in Jackson County who tested positive on Jan. 23 and died on Feb. 7 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
- A 69-year-old man in Linn County who tested positive on Feb. 18 and died on Feb. 18. Location of death and presence of underlying conditions are still being confirmed.
- A 66-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Dec. 23 and died on Jan. 29 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- A 70-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Feb. 17 and died on Feb. 18 at Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- A 90-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on Dec. 22 and died on Feb. 7 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
On Saturday, there were 163 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon, according to the OHA, which is 13 less than Friday. Of those, 51 were in ICU beds, which is two more than Friday.
OHA reported 25,602 new doses of vaccine administered. Of that total, 20,646 doses were administered on Friday, and 4,956 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Friday, according to OHA.
Oregon has now administered a cumulative total of 781,202 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. OHA says 924,575 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across the state.
For all the latest information, visit govstatus.egov.com/OR-OHA-COVID-19.
