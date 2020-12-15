PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Health Authority reported 54 additional deaths linked to COVID-19 on Tuesday.
Tuesday’s report brings the statewide death toll during the pandemic to 1,214.
"Today’s record-high death toll tragically reminds us that the pandemic is far from over despite the arrival of vaccines in Oregon," said Patrick Allen, director of the Oregon Health Authority. "These Oregonians and the ones who passed before them were loved ones who will be dearly missed by their families, for whom we express our sincerest condolences.”
Gov. Kate Brown on Tuesday announced an update to the county-by-county risk levels, with
29 Oregon counties under extreme risk restrictions. Deaths reported Tuesday in Oregon A 76-year-old woman in Hood River County who tested positive on Dec. 1 and died on Dec. 13 at her residence. She had underlying conditions. A 71-year-old woman in Washington County who died on Nov. 24 at her residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. She had underlying conditions. A 96-year-old woman in Washington County died on Dec. 7 at her residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. She had underlying conditions. An 89-year-old woman in Lane County who tested positive on Nov. 9 and died on Dec. 8 at her residence. She had underlying conditions. An 88-year-old woman in Jackson County who tested positive on Nov. 9 and died on Dec. 3 at Providence Medford Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed. An 85-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Sept. 22 and died on Nov. 23 at her residence. She had underlying conditions. An 84-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 14 and died on Dec. 6 at Adventist Medical Hospital. She had underlying conditions. A 74-year-old man in Klamath County who tested positive on Dec. 3 and died on Dec. 12 at his residence. He had underlying conditions. An 80-year-old woman in Linn County who died on Dec. 3 at her residence. The death certificate listed COVID-19 disease or SARS-CoV-2 as a cause of death or a significant condition contributing to death. She had underlying conditions. A 91-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on Nov. 5 and died on Nov. 25 at his residence. He had underlying conditions. A 76-year-old man in Clackamas County who tested positive on Nov. 30 and died on Dec. 13. Location of death is being confirmed. He had underlying conditions. A 70-year-old man in Douglas County who tested positive on Nov. 29 and died on Dec. 5 at his residence. He had underlying conditions. A 79-year-old man in Douglas County who tested positive on Nov. 16 and died on Dec. 6 at his residence. He had underlying conditions. An 88-year-old woman in Douglas County who tested positive on Nov. 16 and died on Dec. 7 at her residence. She had underlying conditions. A 63-year-old woman in Douglas County who tested positive on Nov. 29 and died on Dec. 6 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed. An 89-year-old woman in Jackson County who tested positive on Nov. 16 and died on Dec. 9 at her residence. She had underlying conditions. A 71-year-old woman in Josephine County who tested positive on Dec. 8 and died on Dec. 11. Location of death and presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed. An 83-year-old woman in Lake County who tested positive on Nov. 21 and died on Dec. 1 at Lake District Hospital. She had no underlying conditions. A 95-year-old woman in Lane County who tested positive on Nov. 17 and died on Dec. 4 at Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center. She had underlying conditions. A 90-year-old woman in Lane County who tested positive on Nov. 17 and died on Dec. 9 at her residence. She had underlying conditions. A 73-year-old woman in Lane County who tested positive on Nov. 29 and died on Dec. 8 at her residence. She had underlying conditions. An 84-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on Dec. 4 and died on Dec. 12 at his residence. He had underlying conditions. An 89-year-old woman in Linn County who tested positive on Nov. 27 and died on Dec. 6 at her residence. She had underlying conditions. A 56-year-old man in Malheur County who tested positive on Nov. 30 and died on Dec. 4 at Saint Alphonsus Medical Center — Ontario. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed. A 90-year-old man in Malheur County who tested positive on Dec. 4 and died on Dec. 13 at his residence. He had underlying conditions. A 54-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 27 and died on Dec. 2 at Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions. An 84-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 7 and died on Nov. 19 at his residence. He had underlying conditions. A 79-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 15 and died on Dec. 13 at his residence. He had underlying conditions. A 79-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 28 and died on Dec. 13 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions. A 62-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Dec. 3 and died on Dec. 3 at his residence. He had underlying conditions. A 57-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive on Nov. 19 and died on Dec. 8 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions. A 68-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 23 and died on Dec. 7. Location of death and presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed. A 65-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 23 and died on Dec. 5 at Providence Portland Medical Center. He had underlying conditions. A 60-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 1 and died on Nov. 29 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. He had underlying conditions. An 87-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 5 and died on Nov. 17 at his residence. He had underlying conditions. A 47-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 11 and died on Dec. 1 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. He had underlying conditions. An 87-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 16 and died on Nov. 18 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions are being confirmed. A 77-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 18 and died on Dec. 6 at Kaiser Permanente Sunnyside Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed. A 70-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 21 and died on Nov. 24 at Providence Portland Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed. A 70-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 25 and died on Dec. 1 at Providence Portland Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed. A 76-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 23 and died on Dec. 7 at his residence. He had underlying conditions. A 97-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 27 and died on Dec. 6 at her residence. She had underlying conditions. A 71-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 24 and died on Dec. 12 at Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed. A 68-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 27 and died on Dec. 3 at his residence. He had underlying conditions. A 91-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 27 and died on Dec. 9 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed. An 87-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 30 and died on Dec. 4 at her residence. She had underlying conditions. A 75-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Dec. 7 and died on Dec. 8 at her residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed. An 84-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Nov. 20 and died on Nov. 30 at her residence. She had underlying conditions. An 89-year-old man in Umatilla County who tested positive on Nov. 20 and died on Dec. 6 at Good Shepherd Community Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed. A 73-year-old man in Union County who tested positive on Dec. 3 and died on Dec. 13 at Grande Ronde Hospital. He had underlying conditions. A 39-year-old woman in Washington County who tested positive on Nov. 8 and died on Dec. 4 at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center. She had underlying conditions. A 73-year-old woman in Yamhill County who tested positive on Nov. 24 and died on Dec. 5 at Willamette Valley Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed. A 76-year-old man in Hood River who tested positive on Dec. 2 and died on Dec. 14 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
The rising case count that surged in November is one factor attributed to Tuesday’s record-high death count, according to OHA. The counting of deaths from death certificates may take time to process because they are determined by physicians and then sent to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for further review before the cause of death is ultimately determined. Once this information is confirmed, the information is reported back with a final cause of death to states. OHA reports this “lagging indicator” is now being captured today.
Statewide, 1,129 new confirmed and presumptive cases were reported Tuesday.
COVID-19 cases by county Tuesday Baker (7) Benton (20) Clackamas (128) Clatsop (8) Columbia (15) Coos (9) Crook (10) Curry (10) Deschutes (31) Douglas (10) Grant (2) Hood River (19) Jackson (86) Jefferson (15) Josephine (15) Klamath (22) Lake (3) Lane (111) Lincoln (3) Linn (30) Malheur (18) Marion (140) Multnomah (215) Polk (22) Tillamook (4) Umatilla (44) Union (5) Wallowa (1) Wasco (6) Washington (89) Yamhill (31)
The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon on Tuesday was 544, which was down five people from Monday. There were 112 COVID-19 patients in ICU beds Tuesday, which was down nine from the previous day.
