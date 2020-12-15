emergency

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Health Authority reported 54 additional deaths linked to COVID-19 on Tuesday.

Tuesday’s report brings the statewide death toll during the pandemic to 1,214.

"Today’s record-high death toll tragically reminds us that the pandemic is far from over despite the arrival of vaccines in Oregon," said Patrick Allen, director of the Oregon Health Authority. "These Oregonians and the ones who passed before them were loved ones who will be dearly missed by their families, for whom we express our sincerest condolences.”

Gov. Kate Brown on Tuesday announced an update to the county-by-county risk levels, with 29 Oregon counties under extreme risk restrictions.

The rising case count that surged in November is one factor attributed to Tuesday’s record-high death count, according to OHA. The counting of deaths from death certificates may take time to process because they are determined by physicians and then sent to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for further review before the cause of death is ultimately determined. Once this information is confirmed, the information is reported back with a final cause of death to states. OHA reports this “lagging indicator” is now being captured today.

Statewide, 1,129 new confirmed and presumptive cases were reported Tuesday. 

The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon on Tuesday was 544, which was down five people from Monday. There were 112 COVID-19 patients in ICU beds Tuesday, which was down nine from the previous day.

