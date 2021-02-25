PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Health Authority reported 553 new COVID-19 cases and 10 additional deaths statewide Thursday.
The state’s death toll during the pandemic, as of 12:01 a.m. Thursday, was 2,204, according to OHA. The new confirmed and presumptive cases of the coronavirus reported Thursday bring the state’s total to 154,554. There have been more than 3.3 million negative tests in Oregon.
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 in Oregon on Thursday was 156, which was down six from Wednesday. Of those, 38 patients were in ICU beds, which was down eight from Wednesday.
Regarding vaccinations, OHA reported Thursday that 22,841 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. Of this total, 15,684 doses were administered on Feb. 24 and 7,157 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Feb. 24.
Cumulative daily totals can take several days to finalize because providers have 72 hours to report doses administered and technical challenges have caused many providers to lag in their reporting.
Oregon has now administered a cumulative total of 881,206 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines. To date, 1,170,595 doses of vaccine have been delivered to sites across Oregon.
These data are preliminary and subject to change. OHA's dashboards provide regularly updated vaccination data, and Oregon’s dashboard has been updated today.
