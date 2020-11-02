PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Health Authority reported 557 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 in the state on Monday.
OHA also reported that another person has died from the coronavirus, raising the state's death toll to 692.
The death reported was a 90-year-old Multnomah County woman who tested positive on Oct. 24 and died on Oct. 25 at her home. She had underlying conditions, according to OHA.
The new cases were reported in the following counties:
- Benton: 1
- Clackamas: 93
- Clatsop: 3
- Columbia: 1
- Coos: 1
- Crook: 2
- Curry: 4
- Deschutes: 30
- Douglas: 6
- Jackson: 17
- Jefferson: 1
- Klamath: 1
- Lake: 1
- Lane: 12
- Lincoln: 1
- Linn: 11
- Malheur: 7
- Marion: 60
- Multnomah: 199
- Polk: 11
- Tillamook: 1
- Umatilla: 13
- Union: 1
- Wasco: 5
- Washington: 71
- Yamhill: 4
To date, there have been 45,978 cases of COVID-19 reported in Oregon, according to OHA.
On Monday, OHA released an updated report that analyzes the scope of pediatric COVID-19 cases in Oregon. Of confirmed and presumptive cases in Oregon, 4,901 – 11.3 percent – have been pediatric patients, defined as people under age 18.
OHA noted that while pediatric case counts are higher, young people are still far less likely than adults to develop severe symptoms.
There are six reported cases of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in children in Oregon, according to OHA.
More information is available at www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus.
(2) comments
'Oregon Health Authority reports 557 more COVID-19 cases, 1 new death' The death count would probably drop to less than a dozen if the OHA would quit including underlying medical conditions and old age as causes of death
What is the person.pointing at on the screen? Because it looks like a bunch of sperm. So, what would that have to do with this report?
