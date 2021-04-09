PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority reported 560 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, along with one new death related to the virus.
Vaccination data showing the status of COVID-19 vaccinations at the county level is now available on OHA’s vaccination dashboard. It was temporarily disabled last week. OHA resolved an issue with its geocoding process, which had previously miscategorized the location of certain vaccinated individuals.
Oregon has now administered a total of 1,108,731 doses of Pfizer, 993,824 doses of Moderna and 67,071 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. As of Friday, 859,912 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series. There are 1,374,408 people who have had at least one dose.
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 158. There are 39 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds.
More information about hospital capacity can be found here.
For all the latest information, visit govstatus.egov.com/OR-OHA-COVID-19.
(1) comment
I’ll bet they’ll all survive.
