PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority reported six new deaths related to COVID-19 on Tuesday. That brings the state’s death toll to 2,832. OHA also reported 595 new cases bringing that state total to 213,339.
Oregon has now administered 2,619,930 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,769,734 first and second doses of Moderna and 176,927 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. As of Tuesday, 2,454,380 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,281,657 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 155, which is seven more than the previous day. There are 44 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is five more than Monday.
(1) comment
So, 595 new cases, of which 155 are hospitalized? 6 deaths.
How many of them were the Delta Variant? That's important to know.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.