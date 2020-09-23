PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Health Authority reported six additional deaths related to COVID-19 on Wednesday.
The latest update brings the state's death toll to 537.
The deaths reported on Wednesday were a 93-year-old woman in Marion County who tested positive on Sept. 11 and died on Sept. 15 at a hospital; a 93-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Sept. 14 and died on Sept. 15 at a hospital; an 82-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on Aug. 17 and died on Sept. 19 at a hospital; a 75-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on Sept. 1 and died on Tuesday at his home; a 54-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Sept. 3 and died on Sept. 7 at a hospital; and a 95-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on July 17 and died on Aug. 31 at her home.
All patients had underlying health conditions, according to OHA.
According to OHA, Oregon's 295th COVID-19 death - a 26-year-old man in Yamhill County - is no longer considered a COVID-19 related death after his death certificate was updated. No further details were released.
OHA also reported 193 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday. The new cases were reported in the following counties:
- Baker: 1
- Benton: 2
- Clackamas: 9
- Clatsop: 2
- Columbia: 2
- Coos: 2
- Deschutes: 2
- Douglas: 1
- Hood River: 2
- Jackson: 22
- Jefferson: 3
- Josephine: 4
- Klamath: 1
- Lane: 36
- Lincoln: 1
- Linn: 2
- Malheur: 22
- Marion: 17
- Multnomah: 29
- Polk: 2
- Umatilla: 12
- Wasco: 4
- Washington: 14
- Yamhill: 1
The new cases brings the state's total number to 31,503, according to OHA.
More information on COVID-19 in Oregon is available at www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus.
