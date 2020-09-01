PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Health Authority reported 243 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 in the state on Tuesday.
OHA also reported that six more people have died from the coronavirus, raising the state's death toll to 465.
The deaths reported on Tuesday were a 41-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on Aug. 7 and died on Aug. 23 at a hospital; an 86-year-old woman in Linn County who tested positive on Aug. 24 and died on Friday at a hospital; a 66-year-old man in Umatilla County who tested positive on July 31 and died on Friday at a hospital; a 27-year-old man in Washington County who tested positive on July 31 and died on Friday at his home; a 91-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on Aug. 22 and died on Thursday at an unknown location; and an 88-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on Aug. 7 and died on Friday at her home.
OHA said the presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed for the 66-year-old Umatilla County man. All other patients had underlying conditions.
The new cases reported Tuesday were in the following counties:
- Baker: 4
- Benton: 4
- Clackamas: 26
- Clatsop: 1
- Deschutes: 1
- Douglas: 1
- Hood River: 2
- Jackson: 10
- Jefferson: 4
- Josephine: 4
- Lane: 9
- Lincoln: 2
- Malheur: 10
- Marion: 39
- Morrow: 2
- Multnomah: 50
- Polk: 4
- Umatilla: 15
- Union: 1
- Washington: 42
- Yamhill: 12
To date, the total number of cases confirmed in the state is 26,946, according to OHA.
More information is available at www.healthoregon.org/coronavirus, including a weekly report from OHA.
(1) comment
'Oregon Health Authority reports 6 new COVID-19 deaths, 243 additional cases' And the tyrant queen 'conveniently' extends her personal vendetta until November 3rd.
