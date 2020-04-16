PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Health Authority reported six new deaths and 73 more cases of COVID-19 Thursday.
The total number of deaths in Oregon from the coronavirus is now at 64, according to OHA.
The deaths reported Thursday were an 84-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive March 24 and died Monday at home; a 56-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on March 28 and died Tuesday at the hospital; a 78-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on March 30 and died Tuesday at home; a 69-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive Monday and died Wednesday at the hospital; a 74-year-old woman in Benton County who tested positive April 2 and died Tuesday at the hospital; and a 92-year-old man in Marion County who tested positive Tuesday and died on April 11 at his home.
All six people had prior underlying medical conditions, according to the OHA.
The 73 new cases reported Thursday were in the following counties:
- Benton: 2
- Clackamas: 8
- Deschutes: 4
- Douglas: 2
- Klamath: 3
- Lane: 1
- Linn: 1
- Malheur: 1
- Marion: 15
- Multnomah: 18
- Umatilla: 5
- Washington: 12
- Yamhill: 1
According to OHA, there have been 1,736 positive COVID-19 tests statewide, along with 33,202 negative results.
MORE:
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.