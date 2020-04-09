PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Health Authority reported six new deaths and 83 more cases of COVID-19 Thursday.
The total number of deaths in Oregon from the virus is now at 44, according to OHA.
The deaths reported Thursday were 74-year-old man in Linn County who tested positive March 22 and died April 3 at home; a 97-year-old man in Linn County who tested positive March 15 and died April 4 at home; an 87-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive March 28 and died Monday at home; a 41-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive Sunday and died Wednesday at OHSU; a 66-year-old man in Multnomah County who tested positive on March 31 and died Sunday at home; and a 74-year-old man in Benton County who tested positive on March 26 and died Wednesday at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis.
In each of those six cases, the OHA stated the patients had prior underlying medical conditions.
The 83 new diagnosed COVID-19 cases reported Thursday by the OHA were in the following counties:
- Clackamas: 6
- Columbia: 1
- Curry: 1
- Deschutes: 5
- Jackson: 4
- Klamath: 1
- Lane: 2
- Linn: 3
- Marion: 17
- Morrow: 2
- Multnomah: 16
- Polk: 1
- Tillamook: 1
- Umatilla: 3
- Washington: 16
- Yamhill: 4
The OHA said a previously reported Wallowa County case was identified as a Washington State resident, reducing the Wallowa County and state case total by one.
There have been 1,321 positive COVID-19 tests statewide, as of Wednesday, along with 24,306 negative results, according to the OHA.
