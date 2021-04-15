PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Health Authority reported 733 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 in the state on Thursday.
OHA also reported six new deaths linked to the coronavirus. The state's death toll is now at 2,455.
With the new cases, there have now been 172,931 confirmed and presumptive cases of the coronavirus in Oregon since the start of the pandemic.
There have been more than 4.1 million negative tests in the state.
On Thursday, there were 195 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon, according to OHA, down five patients from the previous day. Of those, 53 were in ICU beds, which is one more than Wednesday.
Oregon has now administered a total of 1,242,066 doses of Pfizer, 1,069,417 doses of Moderna and 87,339 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
OHA says a clinic was held in March to test 49 people living along a bike path in an area informally known as "The Cut" in the St. Johns neighborhood.
Grassroots activists and community organizations go to the location every Saturday with services and supplies. People who live there go to get food, blankets and socks, or to recycle their bottles and cans to get money back.
OHA worked with the grassroots activists and community organization to put on the clinic. According to OHA, there were zero positive tests.
