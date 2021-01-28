PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Health Authority reported 750 new cases of COVID-19 in the state on Thursday, as well as six additional deaths related to the virus.
The deaths reported Thursday brings the state wide death toll to 1,930.
OHA says it will no longer lists individual cases of COVID-19 related deaths. Information on COVID-19-related deaths in the state will be available via OHA’s public dashboards.
With the news cases, there have now been 140,783 confirmed and presumptive cases of the coronavirus in Oregon since the start of the pandemic. There have been nearly three million negative tests in the state.
The confirmed and presumptive cases reported Thursday in the following counties:
- Benton: 15
- Clackamas: 62
- Clatsop: 6
- Columbia: 4
- Coos: 26
- Crook: 2
- Deschutes: 37
- Douglas: 20
- Harney: 2
- Hood River: 5
- Jackson: 25
- Jefferson: 4
- Josephine: 22
- Klamath: 16
- Lake: 3
- Lane: 72
- Lincoln: 6
- Linn: 12
- Malheur: 8
- Marion: 90
- Morrow: 2
- Multnomah: 174
- Polk: 12
- Tillamook: 1
- Umatilla: 24
- Union: 3
- Wasco: 12
- Washington: 73
- Yamhill: 12
On Thursday, there were 291 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon, according to OHA, down 11 patients from the previous day. Of those, 72 were in ICU beds, which is two fewer than Wednesday.
OHA reported Thursday 19,010 new doses of vaccine administered. Of that total, 12,292 doses were administered on Wednesday and 6,718 were administered on previous days but were entered into the vaccine registry on Wednesday, according to OHA.
Oregon has now administered a cumulative total of 359,370 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines.
For more information, go to govstatus.egov.com/OR-OHA-COVID-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.