PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority reported 989 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 in the state on Wednesday, bringing the statewide total to 177,134.
The OHA also reported six new deaths related to the virus bringing Oregon’s death toll to 2,466.
The confirmed and presumptive cases reported on Wednesday were in the following counties:
- Baker: 6
- Clackamas: 61
- Clatsop: 7
- Columbia: 7
- Coos: 2
- Crook: 4
- Curry: 5
- Deschutes: 99
- Douglas: 7
- Grant: 10
- Harney: 2
- Hood River: 5
- Jackson: 93
- Jefferson: 3
- Josephine: 23
- Klamath: 34
- Lake: 3
- Lane: 82
- Linn: 33
- Malheur: 3
- Marion: 114
- Morrow: 3
- Multnomah: 167
- Polk: 20
- Tillamook: 5
- Umatilla: 16
- Wasco: 3
- Washington: 134
- Yamhill: 13
The deaths reported on Wednesday were:
- An 82-year-old man from Douglas County who tested positive on April 16 and died on April 13 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- A 67-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on March 29 and died on April 18 at Asante Ashland Community Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
- A 42-year-old man from Jackson County who tested positive on March 25 and died on April 18 at Asante Rogue Valley Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
- A 48-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive on March 28 and died on April 16 at Legacy Mount Hood Medical Center. He had no underlying conditions.
- A 56-year-old man from Multnomah County who tested positive on April 1 and died on April 16 at Legacy Emanuel Medical Center. He had underlying conditions.
Oregon has now administered a total of 1,369,371 doses of Pfizer, 1,153,611 doses of Moderna and 90,301 doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. As of today, 1,065,266 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series. There are 1,635,625 who have had at least one dose.
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 272, 17 more than the previous day. There are 65 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, 19 more than Tuesday.
More information about hospital capacity can be found here.
For all the latest information, visit govstatus.egov.com/OR-OHA-COVID-19.
