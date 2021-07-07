PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Oregon Health Authority reported Wednesday 273 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 in the state, along with five new deaths linked to the virus.
OHA says the state's death toll is now at 2,788.
With the new cases, there have now been 209,764 confirmed and presumptive cases of the coronavirus in Oregon since the start of the pandemic. There have been more than 5.1 million negative tests in the state.
On Wednesday, there were 106 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon, according to OHA, down 19 patients from the previous day. Of those, 31 were in ICU beds, which is two more than Tuesday.
Oregon has now administered 2,556,310 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,750,025 first and second doses of Moderna and 171,589 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. As of Wednesday, 2,416,671 people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2,211,237 people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.
