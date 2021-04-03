PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – The Oregon Health Authority reported six new deaths related to COVID-19 on Saturday, bringing the state’s death toll to 2,391.
The OHA also reported 476 new confirmed and presumptive cases of the virus in Oregon, bringing the state total to 166,480.
The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Thursday are in the following counties:
Baker (13), Benton (7), Clackamas (65), Columbia (10), Crook (3), Curry (3), Deschutes (30), Douglas (4), Grant (1), Hood River (1), Jackson (36), Jefferson (2), Josephine (14), Klamath (31), Lake (1), Lane (39), Lincoln (6), Linn (18), Malheur (1), Marion (37), Morrow (1), Multnomah (66), Polk (11), Tillamook (6), Umatilla (6), Union (3), Wasco (1), Washington (50), Yamhill (10).
The deaths reported on Saturday were:
- A 70-year-old woman in Multnomah County who tested positive on March 14 and died on March 26 at Providence Portland Medical Center. She had underlying conditions.
- A 90-year-old man in Lane County who tested positive on February 17 and died on March 24 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
- An 87-year-old man in Curry County who tested positive on March 16 and died on March 21 at his residence. He had underlying conditions.
- An 81-year-old man in Josephine County who tested positive on March 12 and died on March 19 at Asante Three Rivers Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed.
- An 85-year-old man in Lake County who tested positive on March 11 and died on March 26 at Lake District Hospital. He had underlying conditions.
- An 89-year-old woman in Clackamas County who tested positive on January 18 and died on February 19 at her residence. She had underlying conditions.
Oregon has now administered a total of 1,225,575 first and second doses of Pfizer, 1,102,200 first and second doses of Moderna and 105,800 single doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines.
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 153, which is four less than Friday. There are 44 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds which are two more than the day before.
For all the latest information, visit govstatus.egov.com/OR-OHA-COVID-19.
